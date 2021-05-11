In court with Assumpta - Solomon Star News

Man jailed for cutting another man with knife

A MAN who cut another man with a knife resulting in the victim sustaining permanent damage to his finger and a cut on his shoulder has been sentenced to one year and eight months in prison recently.

This was after Monty Teikagei, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm during the recent court circuit to Rennell and Bellona Province.

Principal Magistrate Felix Hollison in his sentencing remarks said the Magistrate’s Court and also the superior courts in this county have reminded the public time and again that people who have issues and problems should solve their impasses in an amicable and peaceful manner other than taking the law into their own hands.

“In this present matter, the defendant’s decision making ability was clouded by the fact that he had been drinking an illegally brewed-alcohol before the offending coupled with the fact that his wife and the complainant were arguing and some disrespectful words had been exchanged.

“In addition to that, I should not wait for another life to be taken first before I opt for a deterrent and custodial sentence,” Magistrate Hollison said when deciding on the appropriate sentence.

“This sentence should be a warning not only for the people of Rennell and Bellona Province but the country as a whole that wounding a person with a weapon attracts an immediate and lengthy custodial sentence.”

Magistrate Hollison said it must be made clear that the reconciliation ceremony and the fact that the defendant had paid customary compensation to the victim should and must not be taken as a means of buying someone out of trouble albeit the fact that it is a conventional mitigating factor in this jurisdiction.

He later imposed a sentence of 20 months or one year and eight months imprisonment, of which, he ordered to commence on 23 April 2021, being the date of his first remand.

The incident happened on 11 April this year between 1am and 2am at Henuageva Mining Camp, Tehanuku on Rennell Island.

Earlier on the previous night, the accused and his wife were drinking home brew with complainant and another woman.

The woman left at around 1.30am and that time Teikagei also fell asleep while sitting on a chair.

While Teikagei was sleeping, his wife and complainant argued, swore at each other and later had an altercation.

Teikagei’s wife then held a knife and told the complainant that if he goes close to her she would cut him.

It was heard that the complainant then walked towards Teikagei’s wife and pulled the knife from her.

It was at that time that Teikagei woke up and heard the complainant swore at his wife, her brothers and father.

Teikagei took the knife from the complainant and then struck him three times with it.

Magistrate Hollison said the first strike landed on the complainant’s hands resulting in a permanent damage to his point finger while the second strike landed on his shoulder causing a sizeable laceration.

The third strike was missed.

The complainant was taken to the Tigoa Hospital later in the morning where he received medical attention and treatment.

It was heard in court that a reconciliation was conducted between Teikagei and the complainant where Teikagei gave $5,000 as compensation.

Teikagei also gave other goods in addition to the money such as food, kitchen utensils, and clothes.

Magistrate Hollison said the fact showed Teikagei, his wife and amongst other mitigating feature also added that it is understood that naturally and culturally a husband will always be protective of his wife.

He, however, earlier said the repeated striking of the complainant with a weapon is an aggravation.

The maximum penalty for the offence of grievous bodily harm is one of 14 years imprisonment.

Teikagei represented himself in court while Public Prosecutor Olivia Manu appeared for the Crown.







Man who burnt mum’s house behind bars



A YOUNG man who burnt down his mother’s house this year at a village on Rennell Island, Rennell and Bellona Province has been sent to serve 21 months behind bars.

Rodney Sa’opogo Mausoga, 26, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of arson.

Principal Magistrate Fatima Taeburi in her sentencing remarks said the burning of dwelling houses is more serious compared to other buildings which are not used for human residence and occupation.

“This is because the prisoner run the risk that someone is inside the house,” Magistrate Taeburi said.

She added that this is even more serious when the arson is committed at night time.

“The risk is even higher given that at night people are usually at their homes and asleep.”

For this case, Taeburi said she found that Mausoga had pre-planned his move that night.

She said the fact that he lit a piece of cloth and threw it into a box of clothes showed that he had a plan already in place before he committed the actions.

The court had heard Mausoga was also intoxicated at the time.

The incident occurred on 27 February this year at Hatagua Village.

When sentencing Mausoga, Magistrate Taeburi also considered the loss suffered by his mother which is estimated at $47,000.

“I consider that there are some family and personal possessions that hold valuable memories.

“These kinds of possessions are irreplaceable and their value cannot be measured in monetary terms,” Magistrate Taeburi said.

She then imposed a 21 months or one year and nine months imprisonment after considering the aggravating features, mitigating features and the circumstances of this case.

Emy Rusi of Public Solicitor’s Office represented Mausoga while Public Prosecutor Samuel Tovosia appeared for the Crown.





Submissions on minimum term for parole next

A MAN who was convicted after a trial for the murder of an elderly person at Ranadi, East Honiara in 2017 was sentenced to life imprisonment.

However, the minimum term Allen Liomauri would serve in jail before he is entitled to be paroled will be decided later.

Submissions on the minimum term for parole will be made in court before Judge Maelyn Bird on May 24.

Liomauri was convicted last week following a trial last month in the High Court.

Prosecution had called four witnesses and the accused gave evidence for the defence case at the trial.

After the trial, Judge Bird found Liomauri guilty of the offence in 2017.

On 14 January 2017, Liomauri who was 25 years-old at that time assaulted an elderly person.

The 57 year-old deceased who was a security officer at the Sugar and Salt Company at Ranadi was on his way to work when he was attacked by Liomauri.

Whilst on his way to work, he met a female and was talking with her at the road side when Liomauri who was also at the vicinity swore at him and a brief argument ensured.

Liomauri then assaulted the deceased.

The deceased fell and hit his head on the ground and whilst on the ground the Liomauri continue to kick him.

The female then stopped the accused from further assault and the deceased was taken to his work place and later returned home.

He stayed at home and after two days, experienced severe abdominal pain and on 16 January 2017 sought medical attention at the National Referral Hospital.

On the following day, he died and the matter was reported to the police on that same day.

Lazarus Waroka of Public Solicitor’s Office represented Liomauri while Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Kelesi appeared for the Crown.