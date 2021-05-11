PM: WHO approves use Sinopharm vaccine - Solomon Star News

PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare has announced that the World Health Organisation [WHO] has approved the Sinopharm vaccine under its Emergency Use Listing.

The Prime Minister in his nationwide address yesterday said Sinopharm is the fifth COVID-19 vaccine that has been approved by the WHO.

The other four are;

The Pfizer Vaccine

The Moderna Vaccine

The AstraZeneca Vaccine, and

The Johnson & Johnsons Vaccine.

“As you know, we already have 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm Vaccines in the country. With this approval from the WHO, the National Drugs, Medicines and Therapeutics Committee will now consider the approval of the Sinopharm vaccine for use in Solomon Islands during this week,” he said.

Prime Minister Sogavare said the MHMS Technical working group has met yesterday to finalize the roll out plan of the Sinopharm Vaccines to be presented to the National Drugs, Medicines and Therapeutic committee for approval.

“Fellow citizens, the approval by the WHO of the Sinopharm vaccine means that it has met the relevant efficacy and safety standards required from COVID-19 vaccines for administration to the people,” he said.

Prime Minister Sogavare said he will inform the nation in his next address on the roll-out plans for the Sinopharm vaccine.