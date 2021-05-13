Mission accomplished - Solomon Star News

Front, Patricia (F5), Christina (F5) and William (F6) try out the new donated hand wash bay.

IT was mission accomplished when the new ‘Wash-Bay’ was officially handed over to King George Sixth (KG VI) School by former scholars’ class of 85-89 as their gift to their former school yesterday.

Dubbed as ‘WASHBAY 85’ both the Chairman of the class of 85-89 John Adifaka Jnr and current school Principal Dr Lionel Kakai described it as a historical event for the school.

Adifaka also highlighted that indeed It was through hard work, staying focus and being committed to the project and believing that yes we can do it.

Guest of honour and former KG VI class of 85-89 teacher Donald Malasa said he is very proud of their achievements.

“It is also pleasing to note that the class still remain as a group after 32 years and still maintain their interest in their former school,” he said in his official speech.

He said that the idea of giving back to the school was discussed and agreed on at the class meet and greet at the Pandanas beach on Sunday 31st May 2020.

The class then discussed its intention with the School Principal and the wash bay for students was proposed as a project in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the class is fully aware of the challenges ahead and with the initial contribution of $760.00 it sheer determination of the class and the able leadership of its chairman and executive the group started its fundraisings for the project from mid June 2020 till end of September 2020.

“The class manage to raise a total of $130,588.00,” he added.

Malasa said this has enable work on the project to begin in late January 2021 starting with the architectural drawing and awarding of the building contract.

The WASHBAY 85 was designed by a former KG VI scholar Aubrey Zeke of A-Z ARCHITECTS and was constructed by Kimado Construction.

Malasa in his speech said that the completion and handing over of this project is a clear testament of what alumni of KG IV can do for their school.

“The class of 85-89 have shown what alumni of the school are capable of doing for their school if they have the will and the means to mobilise their own resources.

“We need to free ourselves from a mindset of dependence, of charity, or aid and handouts and the over reliance on the government and its development partners and NGOs to finance everything for us,” Malasa expressed.

Adifaka who is the chairman for the project WASHBAY 85 also echoed the same sentiments and thanked all his executive committee and members of Class of 95-89 for their commitment of their own funds and resources.

He further thanked the businesses houses and individuals who supported their initiative with the fundraising drives organised by his committee.

Adifaka also thanked the A-Z Architecture for the design and Kimado construction for a building and installation.

Meanwhile, Malasa calls on the current students and staff of KGVI to take a good care of this facility so it can be used by future students.

The WASHBAY 85 was installed with a double solar hot water system and was described as one of the first in any secondary school in Solomon Islands by Zeke the Architecture of the project.

It also has eight double switch taps for hot and cold water plus a water pump to drive all 8 taps.

KGVI school principal and his head boy thanked class of 85-89 for the gift and promise to take care of the new facility now and in years to come.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara