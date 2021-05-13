44-yr-old son arrested for intercourse with mother in Central Province - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Tulagi Police Station in the Central Province have arrested a 44-year-old male person for allegedly having sexual intercourse with her own mother.

The victim in this case is between 65 to 70 years old from Vuturua village in small Ngela and the incident occurred on 8 May 2021.

Commissioner of Police Mostyn Mangau says, “It is alleged that the third born son did the act to her mother in the kitchen between 8 and 9 am on 8 May 2021 while his mother bent down busy making the oven fire for pudding. Her son came at the back of his mother while she bent down and having sexual intercourse with her.”

Commissioner Mangau adds, “The matter was reported to Tulagi Police Station with the help of the Chiefs, Crime Prevention Committees (CPCs) and community elders. The suspect was formally arrested by police and placed in police custody for further dealing.”

“The suspect has been charged with one count of incest by a male contrary to section 163 (1) of the Penal Code and escorted to Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on a remand application.”

The suspect is now remanded at Rove Correctional Services of Solomon Island (CSSI) as of Wednesday (12 May 2021) and will be appear on a later date for his trial.

Commissioner Mangau stated, “The act rarely happens, is inhumane and police will not tolerate such an incident. I appeal to members of the communities in and around Vuturua village who may have any information about the incident to come forward and assist police investigators.”

I strongly condemn the alleged incident in the strongest term and appeal to members of the communities in Central Province to cooperate and work together with police and report such incidents in a timely manner as the law will not tolerate such inhumane action of our women and girls,” says Commissioner.



- Police Media