Premier Maka’a appeals to Ministries to revisit MOU - Solomon Star News

THE Makira Ulawa Provincial Premier, Julian Maka’a is appealing to the Ministry of Provincial Governments and Institutional Strengthening to revisit a Memorandum of Understanding it should have discussed with the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development to have the provinces to deliver services on its behalf.

He made the appeal at the handover ceremony of a boys’ dormitory and ablution block facilities to the Anglican Church of Melanesia-run Pamua National Secondary School in Makira on May 5, 2021 and attended by the Ministers of the two Ministries.

Mr. Maka’a said his Makira Ulawa Provincial Government had been made aware of the MOU and as such “I would appeal to the Minister of Education and Humans Resources Development, Lanelle Ollandea Tanangada to try and revisit the MOU.

“The MOU would allow the Province to support the Education Sector to modernize education services and facilities to and in our schools within a record time”.

He said the delivery of facilities was a clear testimony that “we now have the in-house technical capability to deliver on behalf of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development and for cheaper costs.

“The fact that the Makira Ulawa Provincial Government has qualified engineers and a technical team shows we have the capacity to support the sector’s service delivery.

“And you can be rest assured that anything you put through the PCDF mechanism for school infrastructure would be timely delivered on your behalf”.





By GEORGE ATKIN

Kira Kira Correspondent