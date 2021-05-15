10,000+ vaccinated so far; numbers expected to increase - Solomon Star News

A TOTAL of 10,899 people had been vaccinated so far according to data released as of Friday 7th May 2021.

These figures are from people vaccinated in Honiara, Western province, Choiseul province and the Malaita Outer Islands (MOI).

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare this week in his nationwide address said the figures included;

• 7,366 people vaccinated in Honiara,

• 496 people in Malaita Outer Islands

• 1147 people in Choiseul province, and

• 1,890 people in the western province – with 1,077 at Shortland Islands, 260 at Gizo, 398 at Noro and 155 at Munda

“As of Friday 7th May, 10 out of 14 communities for immediate vaccination in the Shortland’s had been completed. The remaining four communities will be completed in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

In Choiseul province, the Prime Minister said around 8,000 to 9,000 people are yet be vaccinated.

“We expect up to 12,000 additional vaccinations in the Western and Choiseul provinces over the next three weeks as the vaccination teams travel to administer vaccinations to border communities,” he said.

Prime Minister Sogavare urged every citizen 18 years old and above who are living along the western border communities in Choiseul, to come forward when the vaccination teams visits their communities.