Ho’oto: Agriculture vital sector for economy - Solomon Star News

DEPUTY Secretary Technical for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) Michael Ho’ota said agriculture is an important sector for the Solomon Islands' national economy.

It sustains 85 percent of the rural population with food crops, cash crops, and livestock for their daily livelihoods, food, and social security.

Ho’ota made this remarks at the Capacity Building related to Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) in ACP Countries – Phase III (ACP MEAs III) Programme Inception Workshop at Heritage Park Hotel, Wednesday.

In his opening remarks he touched on the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) policy redirection in terms of agriculture.

He said the DCGA policy redirection intend to reprioritize existing policies to focus on specific areas only, so that, allocation of limited resources are stream lined rather than spreading it thinly across broad areas with very minimal impact on the economy and the lives of Solomon Islanders.

He added that the policy redirection is a strategy framed by the overall theme of “strengthening our economic sustenance”, an approach that is envisaged for implementation beyond the current global pandemic.

Specifically under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock – MAL

a. 5.2.1.1 (b, f) Develop and Strengthen Production of Export Crops.

b. 5.2.1.1 (a) Facilitate and support the development of Commercial Agriculture.

c. 5.2.1.1 (e, f) Enhance Food Security and the Livestock industry to alleviate rural poverty.

d. 5.2.1.1 (g) Strengthen Biosecurity to protect SI against exotic pests and diseases and improve capacity to export.

e. 5.2.1.1 (h) Establish the Agriculture Research & Development Institute.

f. 5.2.1.1 (d) Restructure and reform the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

Ho’oto stressed that the refocus on agriculture as the mainstay for food security and economic development will certainly have an impact on the environment and biodiversity of our nation.

He further stressed that at the Ministerial Level, the ministry together with donor partners and stakeholders are currently developing a 10 year Agriculture Sector Growth and Investment Plan (ASGIP).

“It aims to identify strategic opportunities and outlines an ambitious path to revitalize the agricultural sector to contribute to the well-being and prosperity of all Solomon Islanders, ensuring food and nutrition security and increased economic growth.

“This programme addressed both the SDG’s and SIG government’s policies in supporting sustainable agriculture development for Solomon Islands,” he said.

This two days workshop and consultation will mainly be dealing with a component of the programme on the mainstreaming of biodiversity into agriculture.

Ho’oto said he is pleased to note that Solomon Islands is the selected focus country for intensified action in the Pacific Region.

By ANDREW FANASI

Newsroom Honiara