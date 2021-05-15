Suspect in Gizo death incident nabbed - Solomon Star News

OFFICERS of the Royal Solomon Police Force (RSIPF) in Gizo have arrested a 41-year-old male person from Shortland Islands in relation to the death of a 40- year-old male person from Isabel Province at Gizo on 13 May 2021.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “The suspect was arrested by Gizo police detectives at the district area in Gizo town at about 2 pm, Thursday.”

PPC Lenialu says, “The suspect was interviewed and charged with murder contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code and remanded at Gizo Correctional Centre for his trial. He will appear in court on a later date.”

Chief Superintendent Lenialu said according to the initial report received, it was on 8 May 2021 between 3 to 4 pm in the afternoon that the suspect allegedly assaulted the deceased and sustained bleeding from his mouth.

He said during the time of the incident the deceased was drunk and failed to report the matter to police or even attend to medical at Gizo hospital after the suspect assaulted him.

“It was unfortunate that the deceased was later pronounced death by the medical practitioner at Gizo hospital having been collapsed at home and rushed to hospital,” says PPC Lenialu.

PPC Lenialu says, “On behalf of police, I wish to extend my condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased for the untimely loss of their relative. I would like to thank Gizo detective police officers and the communities who support us to the successful arrest of the suspect. Policing is all about strong relationships and mutual trust between our police and communities to prevent crime and maintain public safety.”

- RSIPF Media