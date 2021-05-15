‘MAMAE SHOULD STAY OUT’ - Solomon Star News

A CONCERNED member of the public has strongly advised the former Mayor and Councillor for Ngosi Ward, Wilson Mamae to rethink the statement he uttered in this newspaper on Friday.

Long-time Honiara resident, Jonathan Futai said Mamae should not tell the public what to do amidst the continuous exposure of the corrupt practices within the Honiara City Council (HCC) in the local media.

In a previous interview with the Solomon Star, Mamae has urged the public to refrain from making further blatant allegations and allow the responsible authorities to deal with HCC matters as stipulated in the Special Audit Report.

But Futai said, the former Mayor should have not advised the public to stay out as HCC is a public entity.

“HCC is a public entity. It is an entity that is owned by the citizens of Honiara City and not the Councillors.

“Let the people be critical against HCC. The Councillor does not have the right to tell us to stay out from the HCC matters and the corruption that is happening within.

“We must show our disagreements against the council for not fully delivering the services it was intended for,” Futai said.

He also advised Mr Mamae that as someone that was not implicated in the Special Audit Report, he should let authorities deal with his colleagues who are responsible for the mess that is happening at HCC.

“Mamae should stand clear and let the authorities deal with the HCC matters,” said Futai.

Futai also called on the respectable Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) under Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare to take serious consideration into the Special Audit Report and the recently released Sore Report.

“The good government of Mr Sogavare should not take these revelations lightly.

“I understand that the previous dissolutions of past HCC governments were due to petty financial issues that were in hundreds of thousands of dollars only.

“With the current HCC government, we are talking about millions of dollars being mismanaged by the HCC administration, under the leadership of Wilson Mamae,” Futai said.

He added, if the government sees it fit to dissolve the current house, the action must be executed.