LOYALTY PAYS - Solomon Star News

NORO-based SOLTUNA Company has shown its long serving employees that loyalty pays.

The Company last week recognized its employees who have been with the company for 20 or more years by giving each worker a long service pay bonus, a plaque of recognition as well as a jacket with their names embroidered on it.

It is understood the red jackets are on order from overseas and will arrive soon.

SolTuna General Manager Jim Alexander was at the ceremony to congratulate each employee, adding their achievement was a milestone.

He acknowledged by pointing out that the 20 year recipients have actually worked for more than 20 years with the fishing and processing company if their time with former Solomon Taiyo Company was included.

As the ceremony proceeded it became clear that the contribution made by the long time employees was not just by executing their duties. “It was also standing by the company as the country faced a dark time during the ethnic unrest.”

“These 20 plus year individuals took care of the facilities in Noro during the tension period and kept the seed of SolTuna alive,” Mr. Alexander said.

“This was very important to the restarting of the company as Soltai in 2001. Had these employees abandoned the cannery during those dark times, it is unlikely that we would be here today.”

“Noro would probably be just another fishing port without any processing going on. What a loss that would have been for Noro, the Western Province and the Solomon Islands. Can you imagine the Solomon Islands without SolTuna? Who would be making the “True Best Tuna for Everyone, Everywhere?”

OHS Coordinator Aisaea Alepio was among the recipients to be awarded as well as one of the few who still work for the company having got his job straight after secondary school.

“I would like to express my utmost gratitude and thank you to the management of SolTuna Limited for recognizing 73 staff members who have attained 20 years of continuous service since SolTuna was established in 2001,” Mr. Aisea told the crowd.

“Not many organisations recognize services of their employees to the extent of holding ceremony celebration and presenting awards. As one of the recipient awardees to reach 20 years, requires dedication, honesty and hard work.”

Reflecting back from year 2001, he says a lot of changes and improvements has been seen transcending SolTuna to one of the best employer in the country.

“The celebration held on 10th May 2021 will be a memorable one for all of us and we would like to pay tribute to staff who were part of the 2001 team who have since left SolTuna and those who have passed on.”

As part of the ceremony, awards were also given in recognition of those acquiring perfect work attendances in 2020.





TERENCE ZIRU

In Gizo