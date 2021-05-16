Su’umoli community maintains waste management program  - Solomon Star News

Su’umoli community in Ulawa, Makira province is still implementing its solid waste management program since its establishment in 2018.

Ulawa/Ugi and Networking Facebook page on Saturday stated the solid waste management program was an initiative initiated by Su’umoli women and youths and was designed by Ms Assumpta Lahusi, Health Division Officer, Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

“In 2018 Ms Assumpta had meet up with the women and youths and designed the idea and later took it to the chiefs for approval. It was later approved and the normal clean up hard started since 2018,” Ulawa/Ugi and Networking page stated.

After the approval in 2018, Ms Assumpta provided free materials such as bush knives, brush knives, files, wheelbarrows, and rubbish bins around the village.

Therefore yesterday morning from 7am to 8am the Su’umoli Community has cleaned up the road from the Su’umoli village to the wharf areas.

And this was part of the Su’umoli weekly one hour solid waste management program.

It is understood since 2018 children from Su’umoli village have learned the responsibilities of disposing rubbish in the bins provided around the village.

Su'umoli community men, women and children cleaning up their road.





ESTHER NURIA

Newsroom, Honiara