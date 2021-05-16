Body of seasonal worker arrives  - Solomon Star News

The body of a Solomon Islands national killed in a road accident in Brisbane has arrived home.

Jacinth Ngofimae’s body arrived onboard the Solomon Airlines flight last Friday afternoon and was taken by ship to Auki that evening

Ngofimae in his 30s, died following a head-on collision at Meadowvale on the Queensland Sunshine Coast, according to police. He was from Fulifo’oe Village in North Malaita.

He was the third Solomon Islands national on the Australian seasonal workers’ scheme to have lost his life. It is unclear how long he had been in Australia.

Two other Solomon Islands’ nationals died in similar circumstances in Australia earlier this year.