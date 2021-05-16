Saelea highlights importance of FAO here - Solomon Star News

One of our strategic global objectives is to focus on ‘Increase and improve provision of goods and services from agriculture, forestry and fisheries in a sustainable manner.

Former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and now the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Sub-Regional Coordinator Jimi Saelea said, Thursday.

He explained the current FAO assistance to the Pacific and specifically to the development of the agriculture sector in Solomon Islands.

As part of the strategic goal Saelea said this project known as the Capacity Building related to Multilateral Environmental Agreement in ACP Countries will be implemented in the country by FAO.

“The project operates at the global, regional and national levels, thus for Solomon Islands to be selected as the focus country in the pacific region requires that we commit to make sure we benefit from the programme,” he added.

Saelea said that the primary focus is to promote mainstreaming biodiversity and sound pesticides management in agriculture.

He adds this initiative will contribute to achieving the Solomon Islands Development Strategy, NDS-2016 to 2035 objectives.

More specifically NDS Object 1; Sustained and inclusive growth through Agriculture & Livestock.

NDS Objective 2; Poverty alleviated across the whole of the Solomon Islands, basic needs addressed and food security improved.

And NDS Objective 4; Resilient and environmentally sustainable development with effective disaster risk management, response and recovery.

He acknowledge the role of the government through the MAL and the Ministry of Environment and Conservation, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology will play in ensuring this project achieve its objectives.

He also reiterate FAO’s continuous commitment and support to the development of sustainable agriculture, Fisheries, forestry and environmental management pesticides in Solomon Islands to ensure food security, livelihood and healthy and better lives for the households and people of Solomon Islands.





