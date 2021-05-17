MORE UXO DISCOVERED - Solomon Star News

Some of the bombs removed by the EOD Bomb Disposal Unit on Sunday.

MORE than 30 unexploded ordinances (UXO) have been retrieved from Okwala, Gilbert Camp in East Honiara on Sunday.

Reports said, a man was digging a hole on Saturday to build a latrine when he hit a hard metal twice thinking it was a metal.

He discontinued his digging at around 7 pm.

On Sunday morning, he resumed digging around the object.

It was then that he realised that it was bomb and alerted the UXO officers from Police.

With the help of two officers, about 32 bombs were unearthed from the spot, it was revealed.

It was fortunate that the bombs did not explode.

A good number of bombs are still at the site which bomb experts will return today to remove.

Following the recent bomb blast incident and the latest discoveries, communities and people around Honiara must take extra care while clearing or digging their areas.

These latest discoveries confirmed that the city and surrounding areas are littered with unexploded war time bombs.

Therefore, its very important to stay out clear and if possible clear UXOs before building and do gardening.



