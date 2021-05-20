Kalu: Cr Irofia complied with the LCC - Solomon Star News

THE Island Sun in its paper issue 3925 made publication that raises question about the integrity of Councilor Dorah Huapi Irofia, says the Chairman of the Leadership Code Commission (LCC).

In a statement on Wednesday, LCC Chairman Solomon Kalu said “The Leadership Code Commission would like to inform the public that Cllr. Dorah Huapii Irofia had correctly complied with her duties and responsibilities under the Leadership Code.”

Mr. Kalu said the Councilor had duly disclosed to the Commission her interest in DODs General Supplies (BN2014191) in accordance with Part II of the Leadership Code (Further Provisions) Act 1999.

“She is part owner of this private business prior to her becoming a leader. Besides the timely disclosure of her private business interest, the Leader had also sought and obtained the Commission’s approval as required of her under section 15 of the Leadership Code (Further Provisions) Act 1999.”

Beside disclosing and obtaining the Commission’s approval, the Leader also sought and obtained permission from the Commission for her business - DODs General Services to enter into a contract with the HCC as required of her under section 14 of the Leadership Code (Further Provisions) Act 1999, the LCC statement added.

It also stated that DODs General Services is amongst six other private businesses in Honiara that were listed as preferred suppliers for the HCC.

“The Commission granted the Leader’s applications for approval and permission at its 73rd meeting convened on Tuesday November 2019. The Commission would like to commend Councilor Irofia for correctly complying with her duty & responsibilities under the Leadership and encourage other leaders to do the same,” the statement said.