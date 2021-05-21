South Choiseul counting - Solomon Star News

Counting of ballot papers following Wednesday’s by-election for South Choiseul Constituency in Taro, Choiseul Provincial capital will continue today after it was suspended last night.

Counting started at 1pm and was halted at 10pm last night on the advise of the Returning Officer Henry Deva to allow all the officers involved in the counting process to have their rest.

A total of 17 ballot boxes from 17 polling stations will be counted before the result is officially announced.

Counting was conducted in five batches. A batch has between 3 to 4 ballot boxes.

So far three batches have been completed. Counting has resumed at 8 am this morning to complete the remaining two batches.

This means a winner will be declared later on Friday.

Counting started on Thursday after the Chairman of the Electoral Commission Patterson Oti declared the counting open.

The Chief Electoral Commissioner Jane Waetara and Electoral Commissioner Taiasi Sanga were also present at the declaration.

On Thursday, Taro was packed with voters and supporters of the six candidates, election officials, observers and media all waiting for the outcome of the results.

Most of the voters from the constituency residing in other provinces and islands have starting returning to their various places after casting their ballot papers on Wednesday night as well yesterday.

Meanwhile, Moffat Kovo has been declared the newly elected Provincial Member for Kirugela Ward 16 in North East Choiseul.

Returning Officer Nelson Tanito made the declaration at 4pm yesterday.

Both elections were conducted on Wednesday with counting happening yesterday after it was officially declared open for counting by the Chairman Oti.

BY TERENCE ZIRU

In Taro