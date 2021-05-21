Futai: Who is Sore defending? - Solomon Star News

Jonathan Futai said Mr Sore is always good at diverting issues from the truth.

HONIARA resident, Jonathan Futai has called on former Honiara City Council (HCC) Clerk, Rence Sore to stop from his continuous drivel responses in the media on the steaming HCC saga.

Futai told Solomon Star on Thursday that Mr. Sore’s responses to the HCC saga are not reasonable as he is always good at diverting issues from the truth.

“This was evident because when he was the HCC Clerk, he always defends what’s being said against the council and that the council is okay with the running of its affairs.

“However, when the Home Affairs Minister ordered a Spot Audit in the accounts of the council, it was discovered that there is total mess in the council under his administration,” Futai said.

In his appearance at the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in April, when HCC appeared before the PAC, Mr. Sore boldly went in there trying to defend the council, Futai said.

“He even went as far as falsifying a document stating that the Council’s 4C’s have approved the sale of fire extinguishers by the council.”

Now recently, Futai said before leaving the HCC, Sore admitted that what the Spot Audit found together with the report prepared by the sacked Deputy Treasurer and former HCC Finance Chair, Cr. Billy Abae is nothing but the truth.

“Now, he is coming out publicly again to tell us that the report he prepared is something else. This is why I call on Mr. Sore to stop making non-sense in the media with his responses.”

Mr. Futai went on to say that the recent responses by the former HCC Clerk has raised a critical question on who he is trying to protect.

“Is he trying to protect the mayor? His two recent responses in the media are clear that he is trying to protect the mayor.

“I think if the mayor has anything to say to respond to the Sore Report, this is his time. This is three weeks running of the HCC Saga in the media, therefore his executive should make a media statement to respond to the claims raised.

“This is what’s important, so that the public can hear from him and not the sacked Clerk,” Futai strongly stated.

Mr. Futai said the public is already happy when the report he compiled exposed new leads, such as the list of Councillors that have connections to the Market Lock-up shops, the missing vehicle which is now used by Mayor Eddie Siapu, and others.

Meanwhile, Mr. Futai said he is also aware that the former Clerk is working on a SBD$1.2 million demand to the HCC, as a compensation for the breach of his employment contract.

“I understand that he is working with a local private law firm to try and make up for this demand. But we are also calling on Mr. Sore to inform us of the contract breach and what exactly was breached in the contract.

“Those are the things that we would like to know, and not his media responses in trying to steer away the focus of the media to praise his old master,” Futai said.





