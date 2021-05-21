Police renew call to respect girls - Solomon Star News

POLICE has renewed and reinforced a call for all men to respect young girls in the country.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau in his weekly press conference at Rove yesterday issued the appeal to all men.

“I appeal to all men to respect our young girls,” he said.

He reiterated the call following an allegedly-rape-case-incident at Lokuloku Munda in Western Province on 30th April.

Police had charge a drunken man who allegedly raped his cousin sister, a 13 year old girl.

“We must respect our young female,” he said.

Rape cases are raising societal issues to more than 5,000 villages in the country.

He said parents and family members are the trusted people at home; “so we must respect our young girls.”

He said rape cases are the ongoing issues that need to be addressed.

“I want to appeal to all parents to look after your young girls to avoid such bad incident from happening in our communities,” he said.

By LACHLAN EDDIE

Newsroom, Honiara