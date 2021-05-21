MWYCFA hails China-SI dialogue  - Solomon Star News

Minister for the Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs speaking during the virtual China-SI dialogue.

The Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs (MWYCFA) has welcomed the Poverty Reduction China-Solomon Islands virtual dialogue.

Minister Freda Rangirei made the acknowledgment during the virtual dialogue held at People’s Republic of China Embassy, Town Ground on Wednesday.

Ms. Rangirei in her remarks acknowledged the diplomatic relationship that Solomon Islands have with the People’s Republic of China and said her ministry welcomes the dialogue where it is fitting and timely.

She said her ministry is one of the smallest government ministries but with one of the biggest mandate.

“The Women’s Development Division is responsible for women and its core functions include:

In collaboration with stakeholders, implement, review, formulate and coordinate national policies and legislations in line with regional and international commitments to gender and women.

To coordinate national level planning and collaborate in program implementation on gender and women’s development and support similar work in provinces.

To collaborate with stakeholders, civil society and development partners on research, reviews, evaluation and data collection on women issues, and disseminate information widely.

To facilitate skills training at national, provincial and community levels, including financial and technical assistance to women and women’s groups as and when possible.

To provide support to special initiatives for women where existing institutions and agencies are unable to meet.

She added performing these functions effectively across the country is challenging.

She explained the Women’s Division only have six staff, which requires the Women’s Division to try and always be proactive, creative and importantly, is always looking for partnerships, building relationships and cooperation’s with other government ministries and agencies, civil society organisations including faith based organisations and development partners.

“Therefore we really welcome this dialogue as we see this as a very important starting point to building a fruitful relationship and cooperation with women of China,” Ms. Rangirei said.

Meanwhile, she added the Solomon Islands Government would also like to see that the relationship and cooperation with women of China be extended to the National Council of Women.





By ESTHER NURIA

Newsroom, Honiara