Mamae hits back at Futai - Solomon Star News

FORMER HCC Lord Mayor Wilson Mamae said repeating the same thing over and over concerning the Honiara City Council Saga must stop to allow relevant authorities deal with the whole saga accordingly.

He said this in an interview in response to Jonathan Futai letters to the editor about the HCC saga, Wednesday.

“It has been said over and over for a year now and nothing is new about the whole saga anymore.

“Let’s allow the responsible authority to do their work than unnecessarily calling the Ministry for Home Affairs to dissolve HCC,” Mamae expressed.

He also expressed that the allegations of corruption within HCC can only be dealt with by relevant authorities under the laws of this land.

Mamae further added that the only legitimate report that these authorities will use is the HCC Special Audit Report.

“Again these same allegations since my term in office was also published in detail by former Clerk Rence Sore own report which just he said his report is not legitimate,” he added.

At the moment Mamae said the Ministry of Home Affairs is aware and will deal with the Special Audit Report with other relevant authorities.

He said the ministry cannot dissolve HCC just because only few were implicated in the report; HCC is still operating and now under the new executive.

Only two important that can qualify the dissolution of HCC is if HCC is in financial crisis and political instability.

“So let’s all allow this HCC Saga to be dealt with by relevant authorities than using it for political gain and whatever you name it,” he said.

He reiterates that let’s stop misleading the public and give the opportunity for the new executive set the house in order for the good of Honiara City.

Meanwhile last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a statement, acknowledging the concerns raised in the report by Mr. Rence Sore of April 2021.

However, the ministry emphasized that once the Auditor General’s Office conducts its follow up Audit exercise on the HCC Special Investigations Audit Report of 2020, then appropriate investigations will be carried out on the new allegations raised in Mr. Rence Sore’s report.

By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara