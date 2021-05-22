LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON - Solomon Star News

The newly elected MP for South Choiseul is being greeted by the leader of the Parliamentary Independent Group upon his arrival on Friday.

SOUTH Choiseul voters on Friday returned Sammy Galo – the son of former MP Robertson Galo – in a closely fought bye-election for the Constituency which has been without parliamentary representation since last year.

The new MP flew into Honiara yesterday afternoon, beaming with smiles. He was accompanied by his father, Robertson Galokale. The new MP was congratulated on arrival at the airport by the Leader of the Independent Group, John Dean Kuku, who succeeded Mr. Galokale in the leadership role of the Independent Group in Parliament.

“The responsibility of serving the people of South Choiseul is heavy on my mind,” was the new MP’s response when Solomon Star asked him yesterday afternoon about how it felt to win a national election.

“The people of South Choiseul have finally got a voice in Parliament. I will represent them fully in the great responsibility that awaits me,” he said, acknowledging that his victory was a divine intervention on behalf of the South Choiseul people.

Mr. Galo snatched victory from his nearest rival by just one vote – the slimmest of margin in an election – after a recount at Taro, Choiseul Province’s capital, yesterday morning.

He polled 1, 671 votes versus Tozen Leokana’s 1, 670, according to figures provided by the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC). Mr. Leokana’s position in this week’s bye-election was the same in the 2019 National General Election, which he also contested.

Jackson Kiloe is in third place, polling 869 votes. Mr. Kiloe was the only candidate who contested the bye-election on behalf of a political party, according to SIEC.

Businessman Baoro Koraua came in fourth place, polling 611 votes, a step up from his score in the National General election in 2019, when he came fifth.

Nanette Tutua, the only female candidate in the race managed 241 votes. She was initially endorsed by OUR Party, but at nomination for the bye-election, changed her status to Independent.

It is unclear whether Ms Tutua’s poor showing in the bye-election is a reflection of OUR Party’s popularity in Choiseul Province.

Amos Qurusu – the sixth candidate in the bye-election – came in last with just 57 votes, according to the SIEC figures.

Of the 6, 574 registered voters in South Choiseul Constituency, some 5, 124 voters turned up to vote in the bye-election. Only five (5) informal votes were recorded, according to the SIEC.

Mr Galo also acknowledged the slimmest of margin victory in his first interview with Solomon Star.

“It’s true it never happened before. We only see that kind of happening in movies,” he said.

“But I believe this is God’s intervention in answer to the prayers of the people of South Choiseul over the past two years. They have been without representation in Parliament. They have been without services.

“I wish to thank the Chiefs, community leaders, youths and women who made it their business to ensure I came through so that I will continue what my father, the former MP, has begun.

“But most of all, I wish to thank our Heavenly Father for his providence. We are all nothing without Him. In this bye-election, God has provided an answer,” Hon Galo said.

“My priority now is to pursue what my people of South Choiseul have missed out on since my father was removed by the High Court in an election petition ruling last year.

“My people have really felt the brunt of being denied government services and funding support in that period of time.”

Although their circumstances are slightly different, Galo now joins two other families whose sons also joined their fathers in Parliament – Sir Peter Kenilorea of Malaita Province and Job Dudley Tausinga of Western Province.

Sir Peter’s son, Peter Kenilorea Jnr is in Parliament and Job Dudley Tausinga’s son, Silas are also in Parliament.





By ALFRED SASAKO

Newsroom, Honiara