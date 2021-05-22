SINOPHARM VACCINE LAUNCHED  - Solomon Star News

THE Sinopharm vaccine roll out today will further enhance prevention and control measures of Solomon Islands and help build a firewall for the people of Solomon Islands to win the final victory in the battle against COVID-19.

People’s Republic of China (PRC) Ambassador to Solomon Islands His Excellency Li Ming said when he delivered his speech at the launching of the Chinese vaccine- ‘Sinopharm’

The launching came about just after the World Health Organization (WHO) has granted emergency approval for a Covid vaccine made by Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm

It is the first vaccine developed by a non-Western country to get WHO backing.

The vaccine has already been given to millions of people in China and elsewhere.

Yesterday Ming confirmed that Solomon Islands is the Solomon Islands is the first country in the pacific that has received the Chinese vaccine and now Solomon Islands is the first country to put Sinopharm vaccine into its national roll out plan.

It was understood that Solomon Islands received 50,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine which arrived in the country on the April 11th 2021.

Ming in his speech he thanked the leadership of the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA)

“It is under his leadership the DCGA and Cabinet Ministers as well as the people of Solomon Islands have been very successful in keeping this country safe and zero transmission of COVID-19.

“It is also under his leadership the prevention and control measure has been well plan in advance including the Sinopharm arrived last month,” he added.

Ming said the decision by the Prime Minister has put Solomon Islands in a very best position while vaccines are very extremely difficult to get in many countries around the world today.

“These vaccines are here to help Solomon Islands people to fight the pandemic, to save the lives,” Ming added.

He further stressed that the people of Solomon Islands will have access to more vaccine to protect themselves and their family

The COVID-19 pandemic is still ravaging across the world as we can see in some country the pandemic has even resurface with renewed strength causing a repeat of rising infection

So far vaccine is the most powerful weapon to contain the virus.

Ming assured Solomon Islands that China is ready to provide more assistance Solomon Islands in the fight against COVID-19.

By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara