Police probes suspicious deaths in Guadalcanal - Solomon Star News

OFFICERS of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Henderson police station in Guadalcanal Province are investigating two suspicious death incident of two male person at Uragai and Tina village in South Guadalcanal on different dates recently.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province Chief Superintendent Alfred Uiga says, “The first suspicious death incident has occurred on 13 May 2021 where the dead body of an adult male was found at the Tina River with wounds on his body. The body was later buried by his relatives.”

PPC Uiga says, “The second suspicious death incident occurred on 19 May 2021 where the dead body of a 31-year-old male person was found at his garden at Uragai with wounds on his body, his legs were twisted and a rope tired around his neck.”

Chief Superintendent Uiga says, “The matter was reported at the Henderson police station and investigations was carried out. A team consist of Pathologist, Forensic officers and investigators were air lifted to conduct a post mortem on the deceased body of the second incident at Uragai as part of the investigations.”

Mr. Uiga says, “My condolence to the relatives and family members for the loss of their loved ones during this dark moment.”

PPC Uiga adds, “I want to appeal to members of the community of Uragai and Tina River who may have any information related to these two suspicious death incidents to come forward and report it to police. This will assist police investigations to find out the cause of death.”

- RSIPF Media