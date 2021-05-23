China-bound students to be vaccinated - Solomon Star News

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare says students returning to China for studies will be offered the SinoPharm vaccine.

A NUMBER of local students who are planning to return to China for their studies will be offered the Sinopharm Vaccines.

That's according to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare at the launch of the Sinopharm vaccine on Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Manasseh Maelanga, was the first to receive the Sinopharm vaccine.

The launch is as part of the government’s ultimate goal to vaccinate all eligible people, 18 years and above, with COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the Prime Minister, the Sinopharm roll out will also be in line with the COVID-19 Vaccine National Deployment and Roll- Out Plan that was also used in the roll out of AstraZeneca.

“We will continue to prioritize remaining COVID-19 operations frontline workers and support staff in Honiara and the provinces, including essential workers,” the Prime Minister stated.

He added, people above 40 years of age and those with co-existing other diseases will also be included in the roll out following the first group to be covered.

“We will also take into consideration other factors such as operational and logistic issues in roll out of this and other vaccines so as to provide most benefit to our populations,” he said.

PM said the 50,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine will be administered to 25,000 people because it requires two doses to be administered at an interval of 4 weeks.

This means those who receive their first dose of Sinopharm will receive their second dose be in less than 4 weeks, to complete their COVID-19 vaccination.

The Prime Minister also assured the people of the safe and effectiveness of the covid19 vaccines having been approved by WHO for emergency use and certified for roll out by the Medicine and Therapeutic Committee.

The Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) is fully committed in the fight against the COVID-19, he said.

PM Sogavare has expressed sincere gratitude and appreciation to the President of China Xi Jing Ping, the people and government of China for positively responding to the country’s request for Sinopharm doses.