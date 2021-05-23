MP Giro supports constituency  - Solomon Star News

Mr. Tahiri handing over the keys to Assistant Head Brother witnessed by some members of the Melanesian Brothers.

Member of Parliament for Central Makira Constituency Nestor Giro has donated a brand-new one ton-truck to the Melanesian Brotherhood Fox household last week.

Constituency Development Officer (CDO) for Central Makira Constituency Gravis Tahiri handed over the key of the vehicle to the Assistant Head Brother at Chester Rest House that will be shipped to Fox house hold in Makira later.

“This is part of the constituency’s continuous support to the churches in the Constituency of Central Makira,” Mr. Tahiri said after the handing over of the vehicle.

“Observing the brothers usually walk long distances to carry out their mission and ministry not only in our constituency but in other areas, had us decide that vehicle would be one of their urgent needs,” the CDO said.

Rev. Erick Tano tutor at Fox Household in the Diocese of Hanuato’o (DOH) who joined the brothers to receive the vehicle said, the vehicle is truly one of their needs in Makira.

“Many thanks to Honorable Giro and his team for identifying one of our needs. We are so thankful because the vehicle will surely help us to travel around Makira to carry out our Mission and Ministry.” Rev. Erick said after the handing over.

The vehicle will be shipped to Fox Household in the Diocese of Hanuato’o soon.