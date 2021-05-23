Malaita says ‘no’ to Chinese company  - Solomon Star News

The Malaita Provincial Executive members pose for a group photo after passing the resolution not to allow any CCP company to upgrade Fiu Bridge.

The Malaita Provincial Executive says it will not allow any Chinese owned company to upgrade the Fiu bridge.

The Malaita Provincial Executive has reached the decision on Friday at the end of a weeklong executive meeting.

This decision came after the government threatened to pull out the Solomon Islands Road Aviation Project (SIRAP) project component from Malaita Province.

Government through the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) met with the Malaita Provincial Executive on Tuesday and has threatened to pull out the project component if Malaita Executive did not accept the Chinese company.

Malaita Provincial Executive following the executive meeting on Friday said Malaita still stands by the Auki Communique.

Speaking to this paper after the executive meeting, Deputy Premier Randol Sifoni said Malaita desperately needs the project but won’t accept any Chinese owned company to build it.

"Malaita desperately needs the project. We call on the national government to reconsider and re-tender the project to allow other companies to tender for the project.

"If the tender is awarded to a Chinese company, we will not accept it as clearly stated by the Auki Communique," he added.

"Let us be clear, we don't accept any Chinese company here in Malaita."

Premier Sifoni said the decision was reached after consulting with the respective wards in Malaita Province, consulting executive members, and consultation with Premier Daniel Suidani who is currently away in Australia for medical treatment.

Permanent Secretary for Communication and Aviation Moses Virivolomo that led the MID team to Auki requested the Malaita executive to come up with an answer before the 25th May which is this coming Tuesday.

Its understood that the Malaita Premier Daniel Sudani had already written to the World Bank for clarification on its procurement process that the Solomon Islands Government is using for the Fiu bridge.

By WILSON SAENI

Auki news Bureau