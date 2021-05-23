Togamana: ‘More vaccine eligible people still need to come forward’ - Solomon Star News

Minister for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS), Dr. Culwick Togamana says more vaccine eligible people still need to come forward to receive their vaccine dose.

Dr. Togamana has made this statement during the roll out of Sinopharm vaccine on Friday.

“More vaccine eligible people still need to come forward to receive their vaccine dose and yes our health promotion teams both at national and provincial level are working tirelessly to address vaccine hesitancy,” Dr. Togamana said.

He added the fight against Covid-19 is not the ministry’s alone, nor the government; it is everyone’s fight as one family and people.

“Therefore, let’s all work together and play our parts. Those who have received their vaccine doses, we ask that you also share your testimonies with friends and families to encourage the uptake of the vaccine.

“Those still in doubt do not spread false and misleading information about the vaccine rather come to the Ministry of Health, health promotion department for correct information,” Dr. Culwick said.

He also emphasized that both vaccines, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm, have been approved by WHO for emergency use globally and certified for roll out in Solomon Islands by the National Medicines and Therapeutic Committee which essentially means, they are both safe and effective to protect all from severe illness and death due to COVID-19.

“When your turn comes, please come forward to receive. This vaccine is authorized for use in people 18 years and above. People with existing co-morbidities are encouraged to get vaccine on a priority basis,” Dr. Culwick said.

He added the roll out of vaccine will be further discussed in the technical working group of MHMS to place the vaccines at strategic location to provide best benefit for the people of the country.





By ESTHER NURIA

Newsroom, Honiara