Contractors must apply for licence before operating in Malaita  - Solomon Star News

The Malaita Provincial Government has warned contractors who are earmarked to conduct any road development in Malaita Province to apply for a business license before operating in the province.

In an issued statement last week, Premier Daniel Suidani has made it clear that any road operation under the constituency or company must meet the requirement by obtaining a business licence before operating in the province.

The premier pointed out that contractors need to apply for business licences from the provincial government and said any development in Malaita must follow the ordinance of the province.

"They need to apply for a business license from the provincial government before any such operations take place in Malaita Province.

"Any road developments in Malaita Province that aim to be used by the public for public transport will need to meet all the requirements of the law before MPG can look at such applications.

"I am aware that some constituencies are building roads under the disguise of constituency officers or some arrangements,” he said.

The premier said MPG is now mindful of this and will no longer tolerate such dubious arrangements.

"Let me make it clear that in the event that those involved persisted, the provincial government has the right to take up such matters with the responsible authorities including the courts.”

He said it is time that things have to be done within the boundary of the laws of the country.

"We are tired of seeing Rambo-like attitudes when it comes to such developments.”

The premier added, is time for the provincial government to ensure that developments that are proposed for Malaita have to follow the rule of law and not any political rule or even the jungle rule.

"We have seen enough of this and it must be stopped. You may think you are dealing with land owners.

"But remember there is a government in Malaita Province that has rules of engagement as well.”

With that, Premier Suidani said the MARA government will ensure the rules are followed.

"If you think you can override the ordinances of the province, the MARA government will go at length to ensure its lawful ordinances are followed and followed effectively."

By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau