BRUTAL KILLING - Solomon Star News

ROYAL Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) officer in Gizo, Western province are investigating a brutal killing at Niumada village yesterday which resulted in the death of a young woman.

According to a source, the cause of the incident was due to some sort of disagreement between the young couple.

It was reported the husband after having an exchange of words with his wife left their home and consumed alcohol.

He then returned home and committed the brutal attack to his wife when he was under the influence of liquor.

Police have confirmed to this paper on Sunday night that the alleged suspected has been arrested and dealt with.

“Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have arrested a man who has stabbed his girlfriend with a small knife at Niumanda village in Western Province on 23 May 2021,” a police statement last night said.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “It's alleged that the stabbing incident happen between 11am and 12pm on 23 May 2021.

“The suspect use a 30cm small knife, stabbed the girl, and sustained two wounds on her back neck and died instantly.”

Lenialu said the motives behind the stabbing incident will depend much on the investigation and at this moment Police cannot speculate as a police investigation is now underway.

“Police are doing arrangements for a possible post mortem of the deceased.”

“The deceased and the suspect have been staying together for almost a year but not legally married, the Police statement said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lenialu has sent his condolences to the immediate family members and friends during this dark moment and also appealing for assistance from the public.

“I appeal to those who may have any information about the sad incident to assist police to deal with the suspect,” says PPC Lenialu.

By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara