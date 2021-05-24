Gizo Corrections welcomes CSSI chief - Solomon Star News

COMMISSIONER of the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Gabriel Manelusi was given an official welcome when he visited Gizo Correctional Centre (GCC) in Western Province, from 18_ 20 May 2021.

According to a CSSI statement yesterday, Mr Manelusi was in Gizo to inform and strategize his officers on the projection of GCC, as well as to see for himself the performance and professional standards of his officers and inmates.

He reiterates to staff on their capacity and capability development plan, restructuring and succession planning, rehabilitation and reintegration framework, the government redirection policy and the Corrections infrastructure develop plans.

Manelusi highlight to his officers the key priority areas and focuses that collaborates with the national government redirection policy.

He encourages the GCC management and his staff during the muster to maintain a high level of discipline and professionalism that displayed in honor of his official visit.

Gizo Corrections Commandant Superintendent Joseph Teraka thanked the Commissioner for his tremendous visit to the Centre and the moral support rendered by his Executive office.

However, during this official visit the Commissioner has made a courtesy call to the Western Provincial Government Executive to deliberate on the relocation of Gizo Correctional Centre.

He said relocation of GCC are paramount and must be implemented accordingly due to its geographical location and its vulnerability to natural disaster.

“Our Correctional Centre’s needs to be developed and expanded so that it could cater for more developments as such, at Tetere Correctional Centre that holds the juvenile facility, female facility, community hall, church and more on agricultural sectors,” says Manelusi.

He uttered to the Provincial government and stake holders to invest in the capacity development of inmates so that they become an asset in nation building upon their release into their communities.

“The rehabilitation of inmates is an integral part of the work of Correctional Service Solomon Islands,” says Manelusi

Meanwhile the Western Provincial Government Premier, Hon David Gina thanked the CSSI Commissioner for his mutual confident and visits to the Province.

He assured the CSSI head that the Province will continue to render support to the work of CSSI in the Western Province.

CSSI Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi the Manelusi acknowledges and thanks the Western Provincial Government, Key Stakeholders and Communities for their support and prayers to Gizo Corrections and CSSI as whole.