Apaesi: Late Fafoi is a man of compassion, happiness - Solomon Star News

The body of hte Late Constable Wille Fafoi heading to Auki Police station for a final salute from his work colleagues.

RETIRED Provincial Police Commander (PPC) for Malaita Province, Timothy Apaesi has described late constable Willie Fafoi as a person of compassion and happiness.

Mr. Apaesi who is an elder of the Auki SSEC church, the same church which late Willie Fafoi was a member of said late Fafoi is a person that always touches people’s heart with his doings and puts smiles on people’s face with his words.

He said during his time with the Auki SSEC, Fafoi was able to join the church ministry that toured Australia and Vanuatu.

The former PPC recalled during the church tour to Vanuatu, the plane was about to fly back to the country, but late Fafoi was still at the Airport in Port Vila.

Apaesi said he had to run back to look for Fafoi who was still busy comforting people who were touched by their mission and felt sad because they were leaving for Solomon Islands.

Not only that, but he said late Fafoi is someone that is very active when it comes to indoor and outdoor church activities where he said his character will be greatly missed in the church.

Mr Apaesi on behalf of the SSEC community in Auki convey the church’s condolence to the family of late Fafoi’s wife, Mercy Fafoi and her children.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau