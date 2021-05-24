RSIPF bid farewell to late constable Fafoi - Solomon Star News

MEMBERS of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Auki Malaita Province on Sunday bid farewell to one of their work colleagues late Willie Fafoi who passed away last week.

A funeral service was held at the Auki South Sea Evangelical Church (SSEC) on Sunday to officially farewell late Fafoi.

The Late Fafoi who served in the RSIPF for the past 30 years since 1991 passed away at the Kilu’ufi hospital last Friday night, aged 54.

He was an active member of RSIPF heading the Community Policing Unit in Malaita since 2015.

He was a well-known figure among communities in Malaita Province through his work.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of police at the funeral service, Provincial Police Commander (PPC) for Malaita Province Superintendent Stanley Riolo conveyed a message of condolence to Mercy Fafoi and her children for the great loss.

“I am lost for words to describe the sadness that all of us have experienced on the news of the passing away of one of our very own.”

“The passing away of late constable Fafoi as an active member of RSIPF demonstrated his commitment, steadfastness, and dedication in serving RSIPF’s promise by oath since recruitment.”

“We value so much the contribution of late constable Fafoi with RSIPF, highly commendable for unselfishly taking his time to serve the people of this country in maintaining law and order”

“His passing away leaves a big gap in the community policing in Malaita Province and we will really miss him.”

“He helped many communities in Malaita to establish community bylaws during the course of his duty.”

Late Fafoi who served for 30 years under RSIPF spent much of his duty time in Malaita Province where he became a well known figure not only in the police force, but also in his church ministry with SSEC.

The PPC thanked the late Fafoi’s people, community, and his immediate family for his wonderful contribution towards maintaining law and order in the country.

Late Fafoi’s work colleagues, friends, and family members showed up in numbers to bid farewell for the man who many described as a person with a golden character.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau