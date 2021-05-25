Police commends voters - Solomon Star News

Choiseul Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Vincent Eria has commended registered voters in South Choiseul Constituency and Kirugela ward in North East Choiseul for their good behaviour displayed during both the national and provincial bi-election held on Wednesday, 19th May.

PPC Eria said he was happy that the polling-day went peacefully in South Choiseul and Kirugela ward of North Choiseul province.

“It is good to see many people took the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights to cast their votes.”

He added it was good to see people moving around freely and the high turnout of voters displaying a high indication of safe and secure process with the confidence in the RSIPF.

PPC Eria said he was glad to see that police’s call to the public to respect the electoral process was adhered to and that no incidents between candidate supporters were recorded despite his officer’s readiness in the case of any public disorder management incidents.

“I thank you all for respecting the democratic process under our constitution and for the respect towards our laws.”





BY TERENCE ZIRU

Gizo News Bureau