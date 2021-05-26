Murder suspect still on the run - Solomon Star News

THE murder suspect wanted for the killing of a Chinese business woman in Honiara last month is still at large after escaping to Malaita the same day he committed the crime.

According to a police report, the suspect has been moving from place to place making it difficult for them to capture him.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) for Malaita Province, Superintendent Stanley Riolo confirmed to this paper yesterday that police Intel on the ground is continuing with its work to ensure the suspect surrender himself.

PPC Riolo said due to the suspect’s continuous movement where he moves from place to place, the chances of capturing him is very slim.

However, the PPC assured the public that investigation on the matter is still ongoing in Malaita.

From latest information gathered by local Police Intel, the suspect is hiding somewhere in East Kwaio.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau